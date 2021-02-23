As Canada prepares to receive a total of 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Saskatchewan is preparing to receive fewer doses than anticipated.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said that Saskatchewan expects 4,500 doses of the Moderna product sometime this week, in addition to 15,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is less than the 7,100 previously expected, as doses were re-allocated to the territories by the federal government,” a representative for the Ministry said, referencing the 4,500 doses of Moderna.

The Pfizer doses will be delivered to residents and staff of long-term and personal care, in addition to Saskatchewan residents over 70 and health care workers with priority designation.

Vaccines can be expected in the areas around Swift Current and Maple Creek this week.

Moderna doses will provide second doses in the Southeast and Far Northeast regions.

The expected influx of vaccines to Canada came weeks later than expected after nearly a month of shrunken shipments, it was nonetheless seen as one of several positive signs in Canada's immunization efforts.

Some provinces have moved to expand their vaccination offerings beyond the first priority groups in long-term care homes and front-line health workers thanks to the vaccine influx over the past two weeks.

At least three provinces, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta, confirmed plans for getting vaccines to seniors living in the community.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged provinces on Friday to get ready for the influx of vaccine doses.