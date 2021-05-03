Sask. to send 100 ventilators to India as COVID-19 cases continue to surge The Saskatchewan government announced Monday that it will send 100 ventilators to India as the country wrestles with a devastating COVID-19 wave. Ottawa's Giant Tiger chain celebrating 60 years in business An Ottawa staple, along with what might be the most famous cat in Canada, are celebrating a milestone this month. Coronavirus mutation captured in photos using 12-feet-tall microscope The photos, taken by UBC researchers, allow the world to catch a glimpse of a seemingly invisible change that has increased transmission and taken the world by storm. The Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate Leamington greenhouse fire The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fire at a greenhouse operation.