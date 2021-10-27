Sask. to transfer 9 more ICU patients to Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Saskatchewan government is planning to transport nine additional COVID-19 ICU patients to Ontario over the next four days.
According to a release, four patients will be transferred on Thursday, followed by three on Friday and one on both Saturday and Sunday.
The province says out-of-province transfers are expected to slow and soon move to an intermittent schedule due to “decreases in ICU and COVID numbers across Saskatchewan” and the arrival of federal relief.
As of Wednesday, 16 patients have been transferred from Saskatchewan to Ontario.
A Canadian military plane transporting medical personnel arrived in Saskatoon Monday afternoon to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation in the province and to transfer COVID-19 patients.
