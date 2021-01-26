Saskatchewan officials will address the current public health orders during a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSasaktoon.ca.

The current COVID-19 restrictions are set to expire Friday, Jan. 29. Private gatherings are limited to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

Both private and public outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

