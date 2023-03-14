Sask. to welcome fifth flight from Ukraine
The fifth flight bringing Ukrainians fleeing war to Saskatchewan arrives at the end of the month, adding to the thousands that have already landed in the province.
Immigration and career training minister Jeremy Harrison said the flight will arrive on March 27, but no further details have been provided.
"Our government is proud of the continued support and generosity from the people of Saskatchewan," Harrison said. "We will continue to stand with Ukraine and the 3,200 displaced Ukrainians who now call our province home."
The flight will be the last under the memorandum of understanding signed by the provincial government, Solidaire and Open Arms, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.
Over 200 people are expected to be on the flight, according to the release.
“Passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan, the government said.
The agreement committed the province to welcome five humanitarian flights with over 1,000 Ukrainian citizens by March 31.
