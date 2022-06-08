Sask. top doctor to receive honourary degree at U of R convocation

Saskatchewan’s top doctor is among those receiving honourary degrees at the University of Regina’s spring convocation.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, is being awarded a Doctor of Science honoris causa for outstanding achievement in the pure and applied sciences.

Shahab is one of Canada’s longest serving chief medical health officers, having taken over the role in 2012.

Canadian Paralympian Colette Bourgonje and environmental expert Brigitte Baptiste will also receive honourary Doctor of Laws degrees.

Spring convocation ceremonies are being held June 8, 9 and 10.