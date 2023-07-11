Sask. town's mayor resigns amid ethics investigation

The mayor of Nipawin has resigned amid an ethics investigation.

CTV News has confirmed Rennie Harper is no longer the town's mayor. No details concerning her departure have been made public.

Harper was the subject of a code of ethics investigation that was set to wrap in late June, but was extended.

"To ensure this investigation is a fair and impartial process, all parties are given adequate time to provide their evidence, and as such, Council is extending the investigation time frame," the town's office said in a June 27 update.