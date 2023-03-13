Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes

A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes in one place.

Gary Grady said he was inspired after learning the current, and oddly specific, Guinness world record was set last summer in Portland, Oregon — with 380 people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes hitting the streets.

"I follow a few of the videos on Instagram and on YouTube of the different things that people do with these dinosaur inflatables, and you know they're mowing their lawns or they're running down the street or wrestling or fighting with each other. It's just every time you see these dinosaurs in costume, you laugh," Grady said over the phone.

"It would just be funny as heck to see 400 dinosaurs running through the town of Dundurn."

The Big Murs Tavern and Grill owner has even offered to feed anyone who shows up in costume for the world record attempt set for July 1.

In the hours since he first issued the call on Facebook for dinosaurs to descend on Dundurn this Canada Day, Grady says the post has been shared widely, reaching more than 80 thousand people so far, meaning there might be a lot of hungry dinosaurs taking him up on his offer of a free burger and a drink.

"I thought 400 people [might] show up ... but I'm a little bit worried we might hit more around 600 people now — but I can get enough burgers."

Everyone who attends will receive an official Guinness certificate, according to Grady, and the attempt to break the record will be documented via aerial photos and a headcount.

Grady said he and his wife are planning to do their part to wrestle the title away from Portland.

"I'm going to be kind of the coordinator of it all, but I'll be one of the dinosaurs, and my wife will as well, and a whole pile of friends and our customers and our staff and we're going to have an outside stage with live music and all the dinosaurs can dance on our main street," Grady said.

Grady says it's been a lifelong dream to break a world record and believes this might be his moment.

"It's just a personal thing of mine. When I grew up as a kid, my parents always bought me the Guinness Book of World Records for Christmas and I always wanted to somehow be part of it."

Grady is asking anyone who plans on participating to call Big Murs to register in advance.