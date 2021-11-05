Sask. town unveils signs to honour local veterans

A small community in southeastern Saskatchewan unveiled veteran signs Friday to honour those who fought for Canada ahead of Remembrance Day.

Maryfield, which is about 250 kilometres southeast of Regina, unveiled 70 signs that hang from various light posts around town with the names and pictures of those who have served in the Canadian Army.

Members of the local Lions Club, along with several local businesses, came together to create the signs honouring 70 veterans from Maryfield and another 18 with ties to the area.

Master Cpl. Crystal Veysey is from Maryfield and has served in the Canadian Army. She said it’s amazing to see so many veterans in the small community.

“I could never imagine that a town of only three to four-hundred people would have so many veterans, which is a quarter of the population,” said Veysey. “It’s an emotional day. It’s an honour and a privilege, I grew up in this community”.

Veysey said she sees the flags as a sign the veterans will be honoured forever.

“I would say its an encouragement to the family members that their loved ones sacrifices are not forgotten. Even 100 years later, those sacrifices are still being remembered and will be remembered for many many years to come,” said Veysey.

Conservative MP Robert Kitchen was also at the unveiling and says the signs are a good visual tool for the community to remember.

“Putting a name and a face together is so good not only for local communities but for everyone to see and recognize these great individuals who have given us this freedom,” said Kitchen.

Despite the rush of everyday life, the town hopes the signs will remind people to take a moment to remember and reflect.

“Look at remembering our veterans, because without our veterans we really don’t have a lot of the freedoms that we do have,” said Veysey.