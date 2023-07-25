Sask. traffic stop leads to over $12,000 in cash seized

What started as a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan highway eventually led to five arrests, a theft from a business being solved and over $12,000 in cash being recovered.

According to a tweet by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Sask. Highway Patrol and Regina police stopped a vehicle travelling 150km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Eventually, the incident involved Moose Jaw Police CTSS, RCMP and officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The individuals who were arrested were also charged in connection to a theft in Moose Jaw on the same day.

Some of the accused will “likely be deported” according to CTSS.

