Sask. traffic stop leads to over $12,000 in cash seized
What started as a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan highway eventually led to five arrests, a theft from a business being solved and over $12,000 in cash being recovered.
According to a tweet by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Sask. Highway Patrol and Regina police stopped a vehicle travelling 150km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
Eventually, the incident involved Moose Jaw Police CTSS, RCMP and officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
The individuals who were arrested were also charged in connection to a theft in Moose Jaw on the same day.
Some of the accused will “likely be deported” according to CTSS.
That's about $12,700 in cash. Started out as a stop by Sask Highway Patrol & Regina Police CTSS for 150 in a 110. It ended with 5 people under arrest & also involved Moose Jaw police CTSS, Moose Jaw RCMP, & CBSA officers. Some of the arrested people will likely be deported. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OpMFc6p3wF— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) July 24, 2023
