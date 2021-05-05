Sask. truck drivers, essential energy workers can now get COVID-19 vaccine at new North Dakota site

Saskatchewan truck drivers and essential energy workers can now get their COVID-19 vaccine at a new North Dakota site, a little closer to the Saskatchewan border.

Workers can get the vaccine in Kenmare – about 70 km southeast of North Portal – from noon to 8:00 p.m. until Friday.

Truck drivers and essential energy workers could previously get the shot at a site in Drayton, which is approximately 150 km south of Winnipeg, on the North Dakota-Minnesota border.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed a Memorandum of Understanding to vaccinate essential workers who transport goods across the border on April 27.

Around 2,000 residents will be eligible, according to the Saskatchewan government.

The North Dakota Department of Health Staff is providing the staff and infrastructure for the sites. The province said there would be no costs for North Dakota or Saskatchewan, since the U.S. federal government provides vaccines and reimburses the costs associated with administering them.

The Manitoba government also struck a similar deal with the state.