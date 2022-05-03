Sask. trucking company fined $37K for workplace injury

A Saskatchewan trucking company has been fined more than $31,000 after an employee was injured while operating a loader near Cadillac, Sask. in August of 2020.

Rock Solid Trucking Ltd. pleaded guilty to two violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 1996 in Swift Current on April 20.

Two other charges were stayed in court, a release from the province said.

The company was fined $26,500 plus a surcharge of $10,600.