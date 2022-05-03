Sask. trucking company fined $37K for workplace injury
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Saskatchewan trucking company has been fined more than $31,000 after an employee was injured while operating a loader near Cadillac, Sask. in August of 2020.
Rock Solid Trucking Ltd. pleaded guilty to two violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 1996 in Swift Current on April 20.
Two other charges were stayed in court, a release from the province said.
The company was fined $26,500 plus a surcharge of $10,600.
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment CanadaToronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperationThe jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash in VictoriaFirefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in casesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Regina spending $118M on new, ongoing construction projects this yearThe City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fineThe owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigationAn Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
-
Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba communityMore people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.