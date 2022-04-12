Sask. Ukrainian bilingual school provides 'soft landing' for young refugees

The province's only Ukrainian bilingual school is playing a significant role in ensuring the youngest refugees arriving in the city are looked after.

Three students have enrolled already, according to the school.

“This is such a soft landing for these kids. As soon as they come in they’re so stressed out, they’re so anxious.” Olena Kovpak, English as an additional language teacher told CTV News.

Staff at Bishop Filevich Ukrainian Bilingual School speak Ukrainian as well as most students, putting the kids at ease when they walk in the doors according to Kovpak.

A ten-year-old and six-year-old arriving here in the last week and another six-year-old Monday.

Staff carefully are sensitive to the trauma they’ve endured.

“They know, they’ve heard the bombing, they’ve heard the sounds. They’ve gone through this horrific trip. Leaving everything behind, leaving family members behind,” she says.

Because of that reality, Kovpak also says, staff across the division have discussed the use of fire alarms which could impact those experiencing PTSD after fleeing a war zone. So far they continue to use the school bells which seem to be received favourably by students she says.

Ukrainian flags, with the words "Glory to Ukraine" on them and sunflowers, the official flower of Ukraine, adorn hallways in the school. Grade 8 student, Kateryna Tokarska said she was honoured to be a part of the welcoming.

“I’m proud of literally the whole school honestly. Because with three kids coming and with more kids coming, they’re definitely going to be welcomed here,” Tokarska said.

The greater community is helping with donations for the new students. Money and donations of school essentials are given on their first day.

“When we say, here are some forms to fill out and here’s a backpack of stuff, we’ll see you tomorrow and don’t even worry about going shopping today. Their reaction is so heartwarming to us. It’s mixed emotions every day,” principal Stacia Horbay Ugalde told CTV News.

The school expects to welcome more students fleeing the war.

“We know we are getting more; we know it will go into the double digits. How many, we’re not sure yet because they are just starting to process through,” she said.

No matter when they arrive or where they come from in Ukraine, staff and students ready to make it a positive experience which seems to be the case so far.

“Our first student left skipping to her bus on her first day. It was just so wonderful to see,” Kovpak said.