Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate for 2020 is the highest since 1976, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.

It shows Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate averaged 8.4 per cent last year — a large increase over the 2019 rate of 5.6 per cent.

The 2020 rate is even higher than in the mid-1980s and early 90s when the province saw unemployment rates in the seven to eight per cent range.

In 1993, the rate was 8.3 per cent.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan government noted that Saskatchewan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January 2021 was the lowest among the provinces at 7.2 per cent and below the national rate of 9.4 per cent.