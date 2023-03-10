Sask. unemployment rate remains unchanged

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.3 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

However, the recent Labour Force Survey found the employment rate for the province saw a 0.4 per cent change.

The national unemployment rate also stayed steady at five per cent, with a 0.1 per cent increase in employment, Stats. Canada website said.

Stats Canada says the largest leap in employment was among those 55 years to 64, which saw a 0.7 per cent increase. They also said more women have joined the workforce over the past several months, with a 1.9 per cent increase in February. Stats Canada says six out of 10 women were employed last month.

Statistics also show that hourly wages have increased by over five per cent in the last year, with the average hourly wage in Canada at $33.16.