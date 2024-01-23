Sask. unveils new mobile command post for emergency services

A new emergency service vehicle has been unveiled and will be used across southern Saskatchewan.

Dubbed the “Mobile Command Post” (MCP), which is designed to operate as an emergency operation centre.

The vehicle is a collaborative project between the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the Regina Police Service and Regina Fire and Protective Services.

“The MCP has already been deployed in and around southern Saskatchewan to proactively support mass events such as Country Thunder and the 2022 Grey Cup Festival,” SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during the unveiling.

The MCP is 37-foot in length and has 300 square feet of operation space.

It’s equipped with advanced technology and communication capacities. This includes a deployable remote weather station, which can produce weather reports for exact locations in real time.

“The MCP is a great example of how we are working with other emergency agencies to build our capacity as a community for emergency preparedness and public safety,” said Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson.

The MCP will be stored in Regina so all three services have access to the vehicle in case a major incident or special event.