Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in August

The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.

On Aug. 8 the Saskatchewan Health Authority-operated vaccine drive-thrus and appointment system will be discontinued. Walk in clinics will be accessible in public spaces like post-secondary campuses, grocery stores, powwows, provincial parks and community centres.

"This focused outreach is to further drive first and second dose uptake, meeting residents where they live, work and play and support individuals in their decision to make our province as safe as possible," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

Pharmacies will continue to independently book vaccination appointments.

Residents are encouraged to check out local clinic options in the communities they are vacationing in.

Saskatchewan has supplies to fully immunize 85 per cent of residents. Sixty-two per cent of Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated.