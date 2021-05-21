Sask. vaccination demand continues to outpace supply

The province says vaccination demand is "far exceeding supply" at the moment, as people continue to book and line up for their COVID-19 vaccine.

“But, we're trying to get vaccines out to people as quickly as we can as the supply allows,” Everett Hindley, Minister for Rural and Remote Health, said.

As of Thursday, a total of 620,236 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saskatchewan. Of those shots, 586,235 are first doses while 51,559 are second doses.

Sixty per cent of residents over the age of 18 have received their first dose.

Anyone aged 12 and older is now eligible for a vaccine.

More to come…