Sask. vaccine eligibility drops to ages 29+

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system is available to residents 29-years and older, as of Monday morning.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will stay at 18 and older.

Select frontline workers are also eligible. A full list of the included professions can be found on the province’s website.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment. To see drive-thru or walk-in locations or wait times in your area, visit the SHA’s website.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

REOPENING PLAN RELIES ON VACCINATIONS

The Saskatchewan government has announced a three-step plan to gradually reopen the province, based on the percentage of vaccinated residents.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the Reopening Roadmap will not work unless everyone gets vaccinated and continues to follow public health orders.

“Those are the two things we all need to do in order to move forward through the three steps of reopening so we can enjoy a great Saskatchewan summer and get back to normal," Moe said in a news release.