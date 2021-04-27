Sask. vaccine eligibility will change to 42+ on Wednesday, 40+ on Friday

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 42-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 30 and older.

The system will open to residents over 40, and priority employees on Friday.

The province identified remaining frontline workers as teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.

"Individuals eligible for priority vaccination need to provide proof of employment through a letter from their employer, a paystub no older than March 1, 2021 or a copy of their professional license," the province said in a news release.

The province said the age range applies to all immunization clinics, including booked appointments, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).