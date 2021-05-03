Sask. vaccine eligibility will drop to 37+ on Tuesday

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 37-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

⚠️Effective 8am May 4, 2021 eligibility for immunization across SK moves to age 37+ except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District where it moves to 18+. This applies to all clinics: booked appts, drive-thru/walk-in, mobile & pharmacy. https://t.co/MMos18rzfV pic.twitter.com/WoUyAJ5YrR

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 18 and older.

“The type of vaccine offered at your clinic may vary depending on vaccine supply. All vaccines are safe, effective and approved for use in Canada, and are extremely effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization,” the SHA said in a news release.

The system has capacity to give 8,000 doses at clinics and pharmacies as well as at walk in and drive thru locations.