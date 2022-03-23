Sask. VLT operators get bigger slice of sales

The Saskatchewan government is increasing the commission paid to video lottery terminal (VLT) operators in its 2022-23 budget.

VLT operators will receive 18 per cent of net sales effective April 4, up from 15 per cent.

"The commission is paid in recognition of site operators providing space

and electricity for VLTs, paying out prizes, emptying cashboxes, and cleaning the machines," the budget said.

The Sask. Party government tabled its budget Wednesday.

The VLT change was noted in a section titled "Investing in the Economy."