Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency

The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.

The provincial agency outlined the condition of the various water regions in Saskatchewan.

In northern Saskatchewan, the far northwest was reported as well below normal but water levels were well above normal in the southern and eastern areas of the region. The WSA explained that thunderstorm activity resulted in varying local precipitation as well.

“Additional runoff in the Churchill River basin resulted in flows being above normal across the basin,” the release stated.

The southeast corner of the province was host to lower than normal rainfall, which helped dry out saturated areas and allowed flows to recede, according to the WSA.

The central grain belt saw lower than average rainfall that has led to drier soil conditions, while heavy rainfall in the upper portion of the Wascana Creek Basin generated high runoff leading to flooding in the Kronau Marsh area.

The east-central and northeastern areas of the grain belt were host to higher than normal precipitation leading to generally wet conditions.

Southwest Saskatchewan received much needed rainfall to offset 2021’s “extremely dry conditions” in the region. However, most of the region is still below average in terms of moisture.

Lake Diefenbaker is experiencing rising water levels due to runoff from heavy rains in Alberta, combined with inflows from the South Saskatchewan River. Snowpack from the alpine region is mostly depleted, according to the report.

The North Saskatchewan River was also affected from heavy rainfall from Alberta, leading to above normal flows on the river and into the Saskatchewan River. Flows are expected to decrease over the next month.

According to the report, all the lakes in the Qu’Appelle River System are sitting at the top of their summer operating ranges. Combined with normal precipitation, the lakes are expected to maintain their levels. The sole exception, the WSA explained, is Round Lake which is expected to remain low through the summer.

The WSA’s full report can be found on their website.