Sask. wildfire grows, forcing more evacuations

An immediate evacuation order has been issued for residents of the Berg subdivision of the RM of Garden River due to the fast-moving Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert.

Evacuees must use Highway 2 South and proceed to the Margo Fournier Centre, according to an emergency alert.

No homes have been destroyed to date, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said in a news release. The SPSA says it is providing support like food, clothing, shelter and other necessities for about 45 residents in Prince Albert.

“The SPSA continues to respond to the fire with helicopters, ground crews, multiple air tanker groups and heavy equipment - alongside the Prince Albert Fire Department and Buckland Fire Department,” the release said.

The fire has exceeded 3,700 hectares and has grown to the east away from Prince Albert into agricultural land, SPSA Vice President Operations Steve Roberts told media in an update Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are cooler in the area Wednesday but the wind is making fire suppression efforts difficult.

Prince Albert city firefighters continue to use sprinklers on homes for protection. The city has registered 75 evacuated households.

SaskPower has reported that 15 transmission lines were damaged by the fire and will need to be replaced. They do not know when it will be safe for workers to enter the area to make repairs.

The SPSA is also contending with the Division Fire south of Smeaton near the North Saskatchewan River.

Six wildfires are active in Saskatchewan, with 114 fires to date this year – up from the five-year average of 93.