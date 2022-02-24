Sask. willing to take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Canada

Amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada said it will welcome Ukrainian refugees and Saskatchewan could be one province to take people in.

Saskatchewan’s immigration minister responded through a letter to Ottawa, saying the province has a large and supportive Ukrainian community that could assist with the settlement process.

The NDP opposition is pledging support.

“In Saskatchewan, we have a huge amount of space and opportunity as well as deep cultural and historical ties to Ukraine,” said NDP MLA, Aleana Young.

The premier used Twitter to call for trade sanctions against Russia.

“This must include immediately ending the import of Russian oil and natural gas,” Scott Moe said in a tweet.

Conservative MP Michael Kram called for a boycott of Russian goods.

“What we are looking to do is find sanctions that would hurt Russians in Russia and hurt the Russian government and the ones who have instigated this war in the first place,” Kram said.

Russia is more of a Saskatchewan competitor on world commodity markets than it is a trading partner.