Sask. winner of Platinum Jubilee Medal pleads guilty to domestic violence; province apologizes

The provincial government is apologizing after discovering that a previous winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal who was nominated by the Ministry of Agriculture pled guilty to a domestic violence charge.

Saskatchewan’s minister of agriculture, David Marit, released a statement on Tuesday, detailing the situation.

“As Minister of Agriculture, last year I accepted ministry recommendations and put forward nominations of individuals who have served in the agriculture industry for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal,” Marit said in a news release.

“Last week, I learned of the legal circumstances of one of the nominees, including a domestic violence charge and guilty plea. As a result, this individual was immediately asked to return the medal and he has done so.”

“It is not appropriate for someone who is guilty of domestic abuse to receive a medal or an honour from the province,” he added.

Marit went on to say in the statement that at the time of the nomination and medal presentation, he was not aware of the circumstances.

“To be clear, I would never have nominated someone for such an honour had I known,” Marit said.

“I apologize to not only victims and survivors but to all those who work every day to provide a future free of domestic abuse. As a government, we remain committed to doing that same work.”

Marit spoke to reporters about the incident following question period on Tuesday.

When asked why the incident wasn’t publicized last week, Marit claimed that protocol was followed.

“My due diligence was obviously to get a hold of the protocol office and that’s what we did," he explained.

"The actions were taken from there and the medal has been returned and it’s my understanding that his name will be removed off the list as well."

When asked how he knew the individual at the centre of the incident, Marit said he was aware that the man served as the chairman of the Western Wheat Growers Association.

“I know he was chairman of the board of the Western Wheat Growers and that’s probably the only way I know Jim at all.”

Marit went on to say it was difficult to hear about the incident.

“Well it’s very difficult. Obviously, you know, you put names forward of people that you feel are deserving of an award and when something like this happens, it obviously tugs at your heart. It does.”

Jennifer Bowes, MLA for Saskatoon University and critic for the status of women, told reporters that the government's handling of the situation wasn’t appropriate.

“I think it’s unfortunate that members of this government, ministers of this government and the premier himself when it came to Colin Thatcher, have to be essentially publically shamed and dragged kicking and screaming into an apology,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate and I don’t think that in itself sends a good message to the people of our province when we’re talking about how seriously this government takes violence against women.”