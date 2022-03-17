Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
Guelda Wood, of Rapid View, is facing two counts of fraud, one count of forgery and one count of trafficking or possessing a forged document.
The charges were laid after Meadow Lake RCMP began investigating allegations of fraud at a local care home.
RCMP say their investigation has determined that between 2016 and 2018, an employee defrauded 11 residents and the care home itself.
Wood is scheduled to be in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on April 18.
