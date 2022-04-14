Sask. woman, 63, charged with defrauding 11 people, most seniors

Saskatoon RCMP have charged a 63-year-old woman with fraud and theft over $5,000 after a 16-month investigation.

Former Conexus Credit Union employee Brenda Venne, of Wakaw, was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Wakaw Provincial Court on June 14, RCMP said in a news release.

In early December, 2020, Wakaw RCMP received a report of theft from a person's bank account. Once the investigation started, Saskatoon RCMP took over due to its scope and complexity.

The fraud and thefts occurred between Jan. 2, 2013 and April 30, 2019, police say.

Sgt. Greg Smith credited the "vigilance of one keen individual" in coming forward.

He said police identified 11 victims, most being seniors, and that some of the victims had died prior to the initial report to police.

Conexus Credit Union said in a letter to members that "Conexus worked diligently with investigators, auditors, and the RCMP and those impacted have been contacted, informed and made whole.

"We sincerely regret that this has happened. Members can take comfort and have confidence this is an isolated incident linked to one former employee. We are here to reassure you, our members, that your hard-earned funds and assets are safe. We are constantly improving and evolving safeguards and best practices to do all that can be done to prevent these sorts of unfortunate incidents," the letter said.