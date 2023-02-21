Sask. woman captured second earthquake in video call with Syrian father

A Prince Albert woman was shocked when she video-called her father, and he picked up in the middle of an earthquake.

Syrian refugee Fouz Bozan moved to Prince Albert seven years ago, and spends every day worrying for her family still living in Turkiye and Syria.

Bozan said her family was eating supper, they felt the ground shake, and immediately ran outside.

After talking to her father, she called her mother, who was taking cover in a car with her grandchildren. Bozan said women and children will often find shelter in cars, while men walk the streets.

This is the second earthquake to hit the area. The first one on Feb. 6 killed more than 39,000 people.

Buildings in Gaziantep crumbled — the same city where Bozan’s family lived. After losing their home, they moved 300 kilometres west to the city of Mersin. They have been sleeping on the floor of a friend. Communication is challenging, with poor internet connectivity.

“When I can’t reach them, I lose my mind,” Bozan told CTV News in an interview.

She said the Government of Turkiye is offering little help. She hopes to bring her family to Canada.

“I will try and help them come here,” she said.