Sask. woman charged with sexual exploitation of 2 students, RCMP say

A Saskatchewan woman is facing sexual exploitation charges following investigation into inappropriate communication involving a student.

In October of 2022, Indian Head RCMP received a report of inappropriate online communication between an adult woman and a boy, according to a release from RCMP.

The boy was identified as a student within Prairie Valley School District and the woman was an education assistant at Vibank Regional School. Through investigation, a second student was identified as another victim.

On Thursday, 38-year-old Stacey Duke from Francis, Sask., was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a young person, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

Duke is no longer employed with the school district. She will make her appearance in Indian Head Provincial Court on March 7.

Investigation found there might be more victims. RCMP are asking anyone wishing to make a report to contact them or a local police service.