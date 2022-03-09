Sask. woman donating profits from Etsy shop to help those displaced by Russia's invasion

Chelsea Edwards will be donating all profits from her Etsy shop to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Chelsea Edwards Studio is based in Biggar, Sask. and sells hand made linocut prints.

In February, Edwards said she had just made a new print of a pysanka, or Ukrainian Easter egg, then Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Then I thought, well the profits from that print I should really donate and then I decided just any print that sells up until March 15 I’ll donate all the profits,” Edwards said.

Edwards believes taking any sort of action, even if it’s small, is worth doing.

“There’s so many people, especially in Saskatchewan, with Ukrainian heritage and the feeling of people wanting to help in someway is really widespread.”

The shop has a few Ukrainian-inspired prints available, including the Easter egg and a sunflower, which Edwards said is for Ukraine’s national flower.

Edwards will be donating the money she has collected from her sales to the Canadian Red Cross.

“Lots of people are probably thinking about donating to the Red Cross regardless and this way they will also get a beautiful piece of artwork to have in their home for their donation,” Edwards said.

The Red Cross said the money raised for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will allow them to “send personnel, equipment and funds to support the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement response in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including support to those displaced.”

The teams on the ground are working to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, such as providing emergency assistance and basic needs like food and water.

Red Cross is also helping people cope with psychological trauma and operating mobile health teams on the ground.

World Vision Canada is also on the ground greeting refugees at the Romanian border.

The organization is providing “psychological first aid” for children and providing resources for basic needs, including hygiene kits.

World Vision Canada is part of the Humanitarian Coalition, a group of aid organizations that, according to its website, give Canadians a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters.

Michael Messenger, president and CEO of World Vision Canada, said the best way to provide help is by giving to organizations on the ground.

“Canadians are so generous, I just encourage them to give. The needs here are always greater than the resources that we have available to help,” Messenger said.