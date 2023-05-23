Sask. woman faces assault and dangerous driving charges after hitting city truck

A 41-year-old Debden woman faces charges of assault and dangerous driving following a collision with a City of Saskatoon truck on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the Fire Creek gas station on 20th Street West just after 9 a.m. with reports of a man and woman involved in a fight, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

After the altercation, police say the woman got into a Dodge Nitro and fled the scene at a high rate of speed before colliding with a City of Saskatoon flat deck truck and a Dodge Journey.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.

The woman was released from police custody. Police did not specify when she would appear in court on the charges.