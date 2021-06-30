Sask. woman faces charges for allegedly attempting to defraud company of $250K

A Langham woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting to defraud a company of a quarter of a million dollars, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a news release, SPS Economic Crime Unit said a Canadian retail company became aware of fraudulent activity involving equity payments in 2019.

Police said payments were being altered and redirected to the suspect’s bank account at various branches.

In total, the suspect attempted to defraud the company of approximately $250,000, the release said.

Police said 17 payments were deposited with an additional 59 payments pending.

The 57-year-old woman is charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and Theft Over $5,000.

She is expected to appear in court on Oct. 19.