Sask. woman's death prompts RCMP major crimes unit investigation

A woman's death in Choiceland, Sask. has prompted an RCMP major crimes unit investigation.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Nipawin RCMP and paramedics responded to a home on Railway Avenue East after the woman's death was reported.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, according to RCMP.

RCMP could be seen outside a home in Choiceland Friday morning. The community is approximately 90 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan RCMP's Major Crimes Unit South is leading the investigation.

In a news release RCMP said the investigation is still in its early stages and an update will be provided when available.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.