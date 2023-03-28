Sask. woman sees scratch ticket win climb to $250,000

A Spiritwood, Saskatchewan woman has won a combined prize of $255,040.70 on a Poker Lotto draw in early March.

Cheryl Dumas said she is thrilled she opted for the all-in addition on her ticket, which saw her win jump from $10,000 to over $255,000, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

Dumas had a royal flush, which instantly gave her $10,000.

“It came up as an instant win,” she said in the news release.

“I thought it said $1,000.”

But she later learned it was more than that.

“About three hours later, my husband was looking at the ticket and said he thought I won more,” Dumas said.

She used the Lotto Spot app the next day and found out the totality of her win.

“It was unreal. I’m still processing how I feel.”

She said she already has plans for the money.

“We’re going to do some house renovations and maybe I’ll purchase a car,” she said.