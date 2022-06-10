Sask. woman waited 2 weeks to surprise family with news of $250,000 lottery win

An Elstow, Sask. woman managed to keep the news of her $250,000 windfall a secret for two weeks.

Betty Stanford was at home scratching her Super Scratch Pack Zing tickets when she discovered she had a winning Black Pearls ticket.

According to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release, Stanford thought she had won $25. She consulted her neighbor who thought it was $25,000.

But then after looking closely, Stanford realized she had actually won $250,000.

"I just couldn't believe it! I kept saying 'No, this isn't possible'" she said in the news release.

She shared the good news with her daughter and they decided to wait before telling the rest of the family.

Two weeks later, during a surprise birthday party for Stanford, she turned the tables — surprising her loved ones with news of the win.

Stanford plans to use her winnings to fund home renovations.

She bought her winning ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food in Saskatoon, the same spot where a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $55 million was sold last year.