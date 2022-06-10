Sask. woman waited 2 weeks to surprise family with news of $250,000 lottery win
An Elstow, Sask. woman managed to keep the news of her $250,000 windfall a secret for two weeks.
Betty Stanford was at home scratching her Super Scratch Pack Zing tickets when she discovered she had a winning Black Pearls ticket.
According to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release, Stanford thought she had won $25. She consulted her neighbor who thought it was $25,000.
But then after looking closely, Stanford realized she had actually won $250,000.
"I just couldn't believe it! I kept saying 'No, this isn't possible'" she said in the news release.
She shared the good news with her daughter and they decided to wait before telling the rest of the family.
Two weeks later, during a surprise birthday party for Stanford, she turned the tables — surprising her loved ones with news of the win.
Stanford plans to use her winnings to fund home renovations.
She bought her winning ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food in Saskatoon, the same spot where a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $55 million was sold last year.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver womanAfter a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarshipFive years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
The Strawberry Festival is backThe Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle
-
Some N.S. restaurant and café owners say they’re on the brink of closure as prices soarAt the Gaslight Cafe in Sydney, N.S., business is picking up, but with costs increasing, the owners don't have enough money to hire extra staff.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild LyttonJust across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemicCalgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walkWhile some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.
-
Family of man killed in Island logging truck crash seeks answersThe family of a 43-year-old man who died in a tragic crash involving a logging truck near Cumberland on May 24 is still struggling to find answers surrounding the man's death.
-
Woman who allegedly sprayed unknown substance on TTC bus passenger wanted by policeToronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on a passenger while riding a TTC bus on Thursday.