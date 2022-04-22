Sask. woman wins $100K on Lotto Max Extra draw

A Moosomin, Sask. woman is $100,000 richer after hitting the Extra on a Lotto Max ticket.

Charlotte Stephen said she decided to check her lottery tickets when she stopped to fill up for gas.

Her ticket matched the last six digits of the winning Extra number on the March 15 draw, according to a news release from Sask Lotteries.

“I went really quiet,” she said. “I couldn’t believe my luck.”

Stephen said she plans to put her winnings toward some landscaping work at her home.

“It will help add the last touches to our home,” she said.

She purchased the ticket at the Borderland Co-op at 119 East Access Rd. in Moosomin.