Sask. women may have fewer pain management options when giving birth

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.

"This supply-chain issue may impact the ability of care teams to provide labour epidural analgesia for pregnant women, epidural anesthesia for cesarean sections, and epidural analgesia and anesthesia for intraoperative and postoperative use in general," the authority said in a news release.

The kits are also used to provide postoperative pain management for major abdominal and chest surgeries.

“We are committed to working as a team to provide therapeutic management and pain control that is individualized to the needs and goals of the patient," Dr. Joanne Sivertson, SHA Provincial Department Head, Obstetrics and Gynecology, said in the release.

"We are working to ensure equitable access to pain control and to resolve his issue as quickly as possible. We are keeping your care providers informed as developments occur.”

Alternative pain control methods include medications through spinal, inhaled, intravenous, or intramuscular injection. Pain may also be reduced through local anesthetic nerve blocks, therapeutic touch, breathing, and positioning techniques. Expecting parents are encouraged to discuss pain management options with their care providers in advance of delivery.