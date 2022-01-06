Sask. Workers' Comp. not accepting rapid test results, requiring PCR tests for COVID-19 claims

The Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) said it will not accept rapid test results for claims relating to COVID-19, and will continue to require a PCR test.

The WCB said that work-related COVID-19 claims are accepted if there is a "confirmed link between the worker's exposure and their employment" as long as certain conditions are met.

"We would want to confirm that exposure to the disease in the workplace, and we’d be looking for a reasonable time period to pass from when COVID is contracted and when they’re in the workplace," said Jennifer Norleen-Beitel, the WCB's vice president of operations.

Generally, if the WCB considers transmission of a communicable disease like COVID-19 to be work related the compensability will be made on the basis of a "known medical diagnosis provided in a medical report."

"We would require an actual PCR test in order to confirm that diagnosis. From an insurance standpoint, we need to have one in place," said Norleen-Beitel. "It’s no different than any other injury that we would be looking for, we’d be looking for medical confirmation of an injury."

"The WCB has not been accepting rapid test results, as there is no way to obtain a medical report confirming these results," the statement reads.

The province announced on Dec. 30 it was no longer recommending asymptomatic residents who test positive on a COVID-19 rapid test to confirm results with a PCR test.

At Thursday's update, provincial officials said meetings are set to be held with labour standards with a clear response to the requirement to follow in the near future.

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour encourages anyone missing work due to COVID-19 to get a PCR test but noted testing access is becoming a problem as shown by long lineups at test sites in Regina and Saskatoon in recent days.

"They’re not accessible, nearly as accessible as they need to be. If you live in any remote community or even in the city we’re seeing the lineups are just atrocious," said SFL President Lori Johb.

"The truth is this is just one more thing the Sask. Party didn't think about as they were going down a road of let's reduce testing, let's reduce numbers so that people think this isn't as big of a deal as it is," said NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

Johb noted a lack of access to paid sick leave is another source of concern for the federation as the Omicron variant continues to spread in Saskatchewan.

“They’re not going to bother with the test because they realize if they test positive they’re not going to get paid. So that is also a huge detriment," Johb said.

According to the WCB, 1,313 COVID-19 claims were filed between January 2021 and Nov 5, 2021. Of those, 954 were accepted.

The number of claims is expected to rise with the spread of Omicron but it's unclear how many will see people miss significant time from work.