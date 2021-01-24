Three-quarters of Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) with temperatures dipping to a bitter -30, with the windchill taking the day to -40.

In Saskatoon, temperatures bottomed-out Sunday morning at -35 degrees according to ECCC meteorologist Mike Russo.

“Tonight we’re expecting an overnight low of -33 and again Monday night into Tuesday morning we’re expecting an overnight low of -31,” Russo said.

Parts of the province north of the Yellowhead can expect the extreme cold to last until mid-week at least, before temperatures begin to warm up to normal daily highs of -15 and overnight lows of -21, Russo said.

On Sunday morning, Southend, Sask., woke up to -43 degrees, tied with Hanbury River, NT for the coldest spot in the country.

The southernmost portion of Saskatchewan, which is seeing a bit of cloud cover and light snow, have seen temperatures moderate over the weekend, Russo said. “Dress in layers, make sure you have a toque. If you do have pets you have to limit the amount of time they are outside because it is a hazard for pets out there.”