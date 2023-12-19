Sask. youth choir to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall

Nine talented singers from the Big Noise Youth Choir in Prince Albert are taking part in a concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall next June.

Lauren Lohneis, the director of the Big Noise Youth Choir, created the group in 2022 and will perform with the youth in New York City.

Nine singers auditioned and were selected to take part in the performance. Eight of the singers will be making the trip.

“I saw this talent in these kids from Broadway North and I said let’s make a choir because we should do more with this talent that we have,” Lohneis said.

Lohneis said they had to jump on the opportunity when they found out minors could audition to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“I think there is a lot of, ‘pinch me, is this real?’ Are we going to New York and are we singing at Carnegie Hall,” said Lohneis.

Vince Parker, treasurer of the Optimist Club of Prince Albert, said he received a request for fundraising from the choir and wanted to help.

“Being a relatively small place, if we can help our local youngsters to improve themselves by going to Carnegie, which is a huge thing for them, we are willing to do what we can,” Parker said.

Lohneis said to be able to see her students take part in the concert is extremely fulfilling as a teacher and musician.

“I’m giving them the opportunity but they are taking them full force and running with it,” Lohneis said.

The choir will do a three-day residency in Carnegie Hall starting May 29 before the concert on June 1.