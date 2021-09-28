Sask. youth facing murder charge in woman's death makes first court appearance
A 13-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Choiceland, Sask. woman made his first court appearance on Monday.
The youth can’t be identified due to provisions outlined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Nipawin RCMP and paramedics responded to a home on Railway Avenue East after the woman's death was reported. One person was taken into custody at the scene.
On Friday, a person close to the victim told CTV News the woman was pregnant and preparing the home for her baby.
The youth appeared by phone in Melfort provincial court and said he understood the charge as it was read to him.
The youth's father also appeared by phone, telling the judge he was in the process of lining up a lawyer.
The judge ordered the youth to remain in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Sept. 30.
--With files from Lisa Risom.
