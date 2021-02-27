The Government of Saskatchewan has adjusted its sports guidelines to allow multiple groups of youth athletes to train and practice on one surface at a time.

The new guidelines apply to large pool facilities, ice surfaces and floor spaces. These facilities can now be used for multiple groups of people 18-years-old and younger, according to the Government of Saskatchewan website.

Physical distancing of five metres between groups must be maintained, there must also be three metres between participants and all people need to wear masks.

Each group is limited to eight participants or less, while the facility maximum is 30 participants, not including coaches and staff.

The province said bulk heads in pools and barriers or markers are required on other surfaces to prevent interactions and contact between participants.

Pool-based group activities must be scheduled outside of public swim times.

In a memo, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) said youth hockey teams can now have two or three groups of eight players on one ice surface, plus two instructors per group for the U9 and higher age groups and four instructors for U7 and below age groups.

"As a practical example: you could have groups of eight players in either end below the blue lines and a third group in the neutral zone between the blue lines," the memo reads.

Previously, only one group of eight participants were allowed to practice in a facility at a time.

These new guidelines are effective as of Feb. 19, 2021.