SaskAbilities launches Bowlarama, allowing Easter Seal camp goers to fundraise for the cause

For the past 46 years, Snowarama has operated out of Yorkton, with snowmobilers fundraising to help send individuals experiencing disabilities to Easter Seals Camp.

The past few years however, SaskAbilites has been gathering ideas on how to get those participating in the camps involved.

Speaking to parents, regional director of SaskAbilities Aleks Hoeber, was able to work on and develop Bowlarama.

It’s the first year (2023) that SaskAbilities has run the fundraiser, where bowlers needed to raise a minimum of $100 to hit the lanes.

Yorkton Bowl Arena sponsored the event as well, donating the space along with shoe rentals for the group.

For Hoeber, there were a lot of successes for the first running of Bowlarama.

“Snowarama is one of our biggest fundraisers here in Yorkton. We thought a lot of the people we support love to bowl, so why not Bowlarama,” Hoeber told CTV News Friday.

“We’re happy and excited to say we have 11 teams and 41 bowlers.”

The full totals of the fundraiser will be released during the awards night for Snowarama on Saturday, with the top four pledge raisers getting a ticket to the awards night to present the funds.

For these bowlers, being able to help out in their journey to camp means so much, according to Hoeber, and the family of Nick Fraser.

Fraser was one of the bowlers Friday, he told CTV News that he loves attending Camp Easter Seals more than he loves Christmas.

With the help of Joe Beavers, Fraser challenged every business in Yorkton to sponsor him with a $100 donation.

They came out in droves and Fraser’s final total was over $3,700 raised.

Part of that total came from local lawyer, Shawn Patenaude. He was a first time participant for 2023 in Snowarama and swapped pledges with Fraser for the pairs’ fundraisers.

“When you hear someone say that they love something more than Christmas, how can you not get behind and support that? I guess this is my closest ability to be Santa Claus,” Patenaude said.

For SaskAbilities, it hopes to continue Bowlarama well into the future with Hoeber’s hopes to bring it back bigger and better in 2024.