Saskatchewan advances to Brier final for first time in almost 30 years

Team Saskatchewan will take on Team Canada in the Brier final Sunday after defeating Team Alberta-Bottcher 7-3 in the semi-final. The win represents Saskatchewan’s first trip to the final since 1995.

“Was that fun for you guys,” joked skip Mike McEwen after the game to reporters. “I just loved the environment that’s how good it is out there. I couldn’t control myself after those two great shots,” he added referring to the third and seventh end where major action took place.

Team Saskatchewan began with the hammer and recorded a blank first end.

The second was also setting up for little rock action in the house toward the end. McEwen made the solo takeout with his final shot and recorded another blank.

The third end was where the action began for Team Saskatchewan and Mike McEwen showed a ton of emotion after hitting his final shot. It was a successful solo takeout which left three in the house for his team for a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth.

“I think we’re just such a tight team. Communication was spot on. Nothing was forced. It was the same as what we’ve put together earlier this week where we played really well. Didn’t look different, the guys played so good,” McEwen said.

McEwen forced Bottcher to draw for one in the fourth end as Saskatchewan was sitting three. Bottcher who was 85 percent on draws during the Brier made the successful throw. The score read 3-1 for Saskatchewan after the fourth.

The fifth end was a steal of one for Alberta-Bottcher but Saskatchewan would keep the hammer to begin the second half of the game.

McEwen’s second last shot ended up running into his own rock for an accidental takeout which meant there was no opportunity for Saskatchewan to gain two in the end ultimately leading to a blank. 3-2 heading into the seventh end.

In the seventh end third Colton Flasch made a big double takeout help clear the house. But Alberta answered back with another double takeout of their own.

After a light throw from Bottcher on his first rock it left McEwen in good spot to try and force a two point end. McEwen did one better and landed three after taking out Bottcher’s final rock. The crowd erupted after the final shot as Saskatchewan lead 6-2 with three ends remaining.

“You don’t always get easy shots. They played really well earlier. Obviously it’s amazing to make some crazy shots you know. But I’m just so proud of the guys in front of me. They’re such a solid unit,” McEwen shared.

Saskatchewan did not hold back in the eighth end and forced Bottcher to only take one with hammer. It was now 6-3 heading into the ninth end. Saskatchewan sealed the deal with a draw for one as Alberta conceded to a 7-3 victory.

This is McEwen’s ninth Brier appearance but will be his first time competing in the final. Saskatchewan has not make it to a final at a Brier since 1995 and has not won on home soil since 1955.

They will take on Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink at 6:00 pm CST.

All of the action will be broadcast on TSN.