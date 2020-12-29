Kyle Anderson expects the new coronavirus variant that swept across the United Kingdom has made its way to Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario will be detected in Saskatchewan.

The B.1.1.7 variant appears to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible the original strain but no more deadly.

"The virus has learned a slightly better trick and we need to be a little bit more defensive about this," said Anderson, a microbiologist and immunologist at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Every time a virus is infecting us there is sort of three things that are happening. One has to get to your body, second, it has to get into your cells, and then third there’s the battle that goes on within your immune system,” said Anderson.

“That second step, where it actually has to get into your cells. It looks like it’s more effective at doing that.”

Anderson feels the province's measures towards stopping the spread of the original coronavirus will also work against the B.1.1.7 variant.

"All of the stuff that we're doing right now, wearing masks, distancing, reducing the number of contacts, the number of people in stores all that stuff is going to be as effective at this strain, at this variant, as it was for the other ones,” said Anderson.