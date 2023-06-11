Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards
Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.
The biggest winner of the night went Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, who came away with a total of five awards including the National/International Award, Interactive Artist of the Year, an SCMA Achievement Award, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.
Additionally, Luke Hunter was awarded Bass Player of the Year.
Lumsden’s Justin Labrash as well as Saskatoon-based Bart McKay collected three awards each.
Labrash won Male Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (along with Doug Slyvester and Dan Sully for ‘Running Away’), and Country Album of the Year for “The Neon Palm Tree.”
Mckay came away with Record Producer of the Year, Recording Studio of the Year for Bart McKay Productions and Country Music Person of the Year.
Weyburn’s Tenille Arts also picked up a SCMA Achievement Award as well as Single of the Year for “Back Then, Right Now.”
A total of 29 awards were handed out during the festivities in Assiniboia.
They included:
- Female Artist of the Year - Shantaia
- Male Artist of the Year - Justin LaBrash
- Indigenous Artist of the Year - Teagan Littlechief
- Songwriter of the Year - Running Away - Composers: Justin LaBrash, Doug Sylvester, Dan Sully
- Emerging Artist of the Year - Adam Johnson
- Country Album of the Year - The Neon Palm Tree - Justin LaBrash
- Alternative Country Album of the Year - Everybody But Me - Jake Vaadeland
- Video of the Year - A Letter To Dad - JJ Voss
- Interactive Artist of the Year - Hunter Brothers
- Bass Player of the Year - Luke Hunter
- Drummer of the Year - Darcy Deschambault
- Fiddle Player of the Year - Dean Bernier
- Guitar Player of the Year - Scott Patrick
- Keyboard Player of the Year - Jeffery Straker
- Radio Station of the Year – Major Market - Saskatoon – 92.9 The Bull (92.9 FM)
- Radio Station of the Year – Secondary Market - Melfort - FM Country CJVR (105.1 FM)
- On Air Personality of the Year - Cody Glydon
- Music Director of the Year - Colin Lovequist
- Record Producer of the Year - Producer: Bart McKay - Song: Watch It - Brett Kissel
- Recording Studio of the Year - Bart McKay Productions
- Country Music Person of the Year - Bart McKay
- Music Venue of the Year - The Happy Nun Cafe
- Music Festival of the Year - Country at the Creek
- SCMA Achievement Award - Tenille Arts
- SCMA Achievement Award - Hunter Brothers
- National/International Artist - Hunter Brothers
- Legend and Legacy Award - Faster Gun
- Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year – Hunter Brothers
- Single of the Year - Back Then, Right Now – Tenille Arts