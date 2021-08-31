Saskatchewan COVID-19 ICU admissions nearly tripled in August

Saskatchewan reported 30 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the province’s intensive care units. ICU admissions have nearly tripled since the 11 reported on Aug. 1.

One-hundred Saskatchewan people are receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, ninety-seven of the COVID-19 patients being treated in Saskatchewan hospitals are not fully vaccinated.

The province reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing active cases in the province to 2,204.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 248, or 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest seven-day average since April 30.

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths reported. To date 603 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight), Far Northeast (45), Northwest (36), North Central (40), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (72), Central West (seven), Central East (12), Regina (10), Southwest (seven), South Central (two) and Southeast (three) zones and 20 new cases have pending residence details.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 682 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 722 more people became fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,455 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9.526 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,114 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,938 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 464 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).