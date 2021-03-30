Saskatchewan digs out after spring storm sees snow slide across the province: This is your Saskatoon forecast
The aftermath of the spring storm includes moderate winds again Tuesday morning, with a slow clear-out developing from the west.
By Wednesday the melt returns with plus temperatures taking us into the Easter long weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Wind / Partly Cloudy
High: -4
Evening: -5
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: 8
Thursday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 14