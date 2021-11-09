Saskatchewan Environmental Society urging province to implement stronger climate policies

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) is calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to introduce new policy measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

The SES said this reduction aligns with new goals set out by the federal government, U.S. president Joe Biden and the European Union.

In a letter addressed to Premier Scott Moe and Minister of Environment Warren Kaeding on Tuesday, the SES gave a list of 25 recommendations it believes the government should implement to reach this goal.

“If we were a county, we would have the highest greenhouse gas emissions for our population size, on the whole planet. So it really is time for Saskatchewan to curb it’s emissions,” ” said Peter Prebble, SES board member.

Some of the suggestions include: importing hydro from Manitoba to accelerate the phase-out of coal-fired power stations, creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations and making changes to oil and gas regulation in the province.

“We want to see a major investment in solar power as well and a lot more emphasis on investments in electricity efficiency, which the province has not dedicated a lot of resources to at this point in time,” Prebble said.

At the 26th meeting of the Council of Parties to the UN Climate Convention last week, the prime minister formally launched Canada’s latest effort to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions by committing to a cap on emissions from the country's oil and gas sector.

The premier has criticized this move in recent days. He said climate change action is one of the highest priorities for his government, but capping emissions on the oil and gas industry is not the way to do it.

“As we transition away from oil over the next number of years, and it is going to take a number of years, we should be buying the most sustainable product. Thankfully, that’s available right here in Saskatchewan,” said Moe. “If you’re going to cap and shut in that industry like the federal government is proposing, you’re ultimately going to increase emission globally.”